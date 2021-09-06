Kangana Ranaut Will Definitely Go On Top Chair One Day, Says Baahubali Writer Vijayendra Prasad

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is stepping into the shoes of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. Being the biopic of this great actress turned politician, Thalaivi movie will showcase a few glimpses of her life. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. They also organized a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad and it was attended by all the cast and crew of this most-awaited movie.



Well, writer Vijayendra Prasad spoke about Kangana and doled out, "Kangana is initially sceptical about doing the film because she does not know about Jayalalithaa. I told her to be herself and it is enough. She immediately accepted. I am sure she will be on the Top Chair someday."

Even the director AL Vijay doled out, "Kangana ji lived in this character. The movie is all about Kangana ji and Jaya ji's life. She has done complete justice to the movie. Aravind Swamy is the pillar of the film. I thank the entire team for staying a strong support to the film in three years of the pandemic."

Aravind Swami who is essaying the role of MGR in this movie also graced the stage and said, "Thalaivii is a very special film for me not because of the character. While doing the film, I realized it is a great film. Working for the film is magical for me. It is a great working experience for me with best artists like Kangana and others. I saw the film twice. I can assure that it is going to be an extraordinary experience for sure."

Finally, Kangana Ranaut spoke and thanked the whole team for being part of this movie's journey. "I will be indebted to Vijayendra Prasadji for this role. I cannot thank him enough now for believing in me. It is so gracious of Aravind Swamy to encourage a female-centric film. AL Vijay is the most talented director I ever worked with. I thank all of the audience who will hopefully welcome us in the theatres".

On the other hand, Kangana requests the Maharashtra government to open the theatres as there is a decline in the Covid-19 cases.





















Through this post, she requested the government to open cinemas. "Cases in Maharashtra have declined requesting Maharashtra government to #OpenUpCinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business."

Speaking about the Thalaivi movie, it is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhubala as MGR's wife, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

This movie is all set to hit the theatres on 10th September, 2021 in theatres!