Kannadigas Speak From The Heart:Jagapathi Babu At Roberrt Telugu Pre-Release in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu is overwhelmed by the hospitality of the Kannada industry. it may be recalled that legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was conquered by the love of kannada people. Now, it looks like it is the turn of actor Jagapathi Babu. The actor who has worked in several Kannada movies has showered high praises on Kannada industry people while he was participating in the pre-releasing function of the Darshan movie "Roberrt" that was held in Hyderabad. It is known that Jagapathi Babu plays a key role in Roberrt.

"I want to speak about Karnataka and Kannada people. Whatever they speak they speak from the heart. I have stopped attending movie related events. But I have come here to mingle with this team and speak to them," said Jagapathi Babu. "The respect that Karnataka people have given me when I went to do movies with them is not given even by Telugu people. The producer, director, actors and actresses have treated me very well telling me that I am their guest," said Jagapathi Babu.

"Telugu state theatres are asking for "Roberrt" movie. The Kannada film industry was small a few years ago. Now, it is not the case. It has assumed a huge proportion. You can judge this looking at the grandeur of this function. Now, they have come to our house. We must treat them as our guests. We should guard them by hiding them in our heart. We must give them a big hit. Telugu and Kannada industry must travel together," thus has stated the famous Telugu actor.

The movie is all set to hit the screens on March 11 and stars Asha Bhatt as the female lead.