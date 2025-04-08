‘Kannamma’ from ‘Beauty’ take you to a soulful romantic ride

Vanara Celluloid is making a powerful entry into the world of cinema with the mythological thriller Tribanadhari Barbarik and is now set to charm audiences with its romantic drama Beauty. Teaming up with Zee Studios, the film is directed by J S S Vardhan, best known for Geetha Subramanyam and Bhale Unnade, and is backed by producers Adidhala Vijaypal Reddy and Umesh KR Bansal.

Beauty stars Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in lead roles, with the story penned by RV Subramanyam, who also contributed to the screenplay. Music for the film is composed by Vijay Bulganin, and the first single from the movie, Kannamma, is already striking a chord with listeners.

Kannamma is a melodic treat that tenderly portrays the blossoming love between the lead pair. With emotionally rich vocals by Adithya RK and Lakshmi Meghana and heartfelt lyrics by Sanare, the song evokes a deep sense of romance. The visuals perfectly align with the music, showcasing the chemistry between Ankith and Nilakhi while creating a dreamy and immersive atmosphere.

The film's technical team includes Shrie Sai Kumaar Daara as the cinematographer, SB Uddhav as editor, and Baby Suresh Bhimagani as the art director. A strong supporting cast featuring Naresh, Vasuki, Nanda Gopal, Sonia Chowdary, Nithin Prasanna, Murali Goud, and Prasad Behara adds further depth.