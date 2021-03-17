‘Kanti Papa’ Song From Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ Movie Is Out

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'Vakeel Saab' is all trending on social media as a new song "Kanti Papa…" is out. Being a melodious song, it made us witness the chemistry between the lead actors Pawan and Shruti Hassan. As this movie stands as the comeback movie of Power Star, all his fans have many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of promotions. Thus, they unveiled the "Kanti Papa…" song and grabbed the attention of netizens.









This melodious song showcases the wonderful love story of PawanKalyan and Shruti Hassan. Ace singer Armaan Malik was seen singing the song heart fully and even Thaman's awesome piano skills were seen in the video. Along with the lead actors, even singer GeetaMadhuri was also seen in the video.

"Kanti Papa…" song is crooned by Armaan Malik, Deepu, and Thaman S while beautiful lyrics are penned by RamajogayaaSastry. Even SS Thaman's awesome background score and composition gave a beautiful output.

'Vaakel Saab' movie is directed by VenuSriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. It has Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj and Naresh in other important roles. Pawan will be seen as an 'Advocate' in this flick raising his voice against the attacks being made on women in society.

This flick is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. Being a court drama, Pawan will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and will fight his best to protect the 3 women.