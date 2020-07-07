Keerthy Suresh Role In Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Revealed

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his last hit Sarileru Neekevvaru which saw him don the uniform of an Army officer. The Sankranthi release which starred Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Vijayashanthi in key roles won critical acclaim too.

Mahesh has moved on to his next titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie will be helmed by Parasuram who is known for his movie Geetha Govindam starring Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda.

There was talk that Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata would have Keerthy Suresh in a key role. There was also a buzz that the film will be about bank frauds. Although there is no official confirmation on the genre yet, a report doing the rounds suggest that Keerthy is all set to play a bank official in the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The maker released the first look of the poster on Mahesh's dad Krishna's birthday which falls on May 31. Mahesh had a rugged look in the poster that came in for a lot of praise from fans. Now, with talk about the movie said to revolve around bank frauds, we are sure it will be interesting.

It may be recalled that ever since Maharashi, Mahesh has been working in movies with a message. While Maharshi dealt with farmer suicides in the country, Bharat Ane Nenu tackled corruption in politics and his latest Sarileru Neekevvaru was based on soldier sentiment. So it is highly likely that his next too will have some kind of a message. We will soon be back with more details. Stay tuned.