Keerthy Suresh Shakes Her Leg Along With Her Brother To Vijay's Popular Song 'Aal Thotta Boopathy'

Tollywood's ace actress Keerthy Suresh who is all busy with a couple of interesting projects always stays active on social media. She treats her fans with frequent posts. It is also known that she is an ace dancer and drops her dancing videos every now and then on her social media pages. Off late, she shook her leg along with her brother to Vijay's popular song "Aal Thotta Boopathy…" and made us go aww with her graceful movements and ultimate expressions.

Today being Kollywood ace actor Thalapathy Vijay's 47th birthday, Keerthy wished him along with sharing this video doling out that she is an ardent fan of Vijay!!! Even all the fans of Vijay were also happy to witness Keerthy dancing for Vijay's song.

You are not only one of the best at performing, but you are one of a #Beast at entertaining. ❤️@actorvijay sir #ChummaCasualah with thambi @PawanAlex 🤗 @ShruthiManjari 👚💝 #HBDThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/GeY2MOrfAW — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) June 22, 2021

Along with sharing this video, Keerthy also specially wished him jotting down, "Dancing for Aal Thotta Boopathy! An ardent fan of #Thalapathy. You are not only one of the best at performing, but you are one of a #Beast at entertaining. @actorvijay sir #ChummaCasualah with thambi @PawanAlex @ShruthiManjari #HBDThalapathyVijay".

In the video, Keerthy and her brother are seen gracefully dancing for the song. She sported in a white tee and teamed it with a colourful shirt and denim pant.



Well, along with Keerthy even many film stars wished Vijay on this special day. Right from Mahesh Babu to Dulquer Salman, many celebs poured birthday wishes through social media… Take a look!







Mahesh Babu

Happy birthday @actorvijay!! Wishing you a great day and a memorable year ahead! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 22, 2021





Manchu Manoj

Wishing our very own Thalapathy @actorvijay sir A Very Happy Birthday 🤗🎉🎂

Wishing him a lot of good health, happiness and success 😊#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathy #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/2kZojnMae1 — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) June 22, 2021





Dulquer Salman

Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday !! 🤗🤗🥳🥳#HBDThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/KWEMVkbsXm — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 22, 2021





Vignesh Shivan

Well, on this special day the makers of Vijay's upcoming movie Beast have shared two new posters and made the day for the fans of this ace actor.





Beast movie is being directed by Nelson and is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.





