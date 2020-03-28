Tollywood News: King Nagarjuna Announces Rs 1 Crore For Film Workers

The whole country is battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Tollywood heroes and producers have come forward to contribute their assistance to the government of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Daily wage film workers are facing a crisis due to lack of shootings during this 21 days lockdown period. King Akkineni Nagarjuna came forward and contributed Rs 1 Crore for the well being of Film workers.

Nagarjuna also appeals to everyone to understand the necessity of lockdown and to strictly follow it by staying in homes.