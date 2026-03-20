Kiran Abbavaram exudes confidence in ‘Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat’

Successful young hero Kiran Abbavaram has expressed strong confidence in his upcoming web series Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat, which is being produced for Amazon Prime Video. The series features a promising ensemble cast including Thiruveer, Samyuktha, and Tejaswi Rao in key roles.

Backed by Dream Farmers LLP, the project is produced by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Eedara. Direction is handled by Bharat Kamma, who is known for his critically acclaimed film Dear Comrade. With such a talented team on board, the series is expected to deliver an intense and engaging narrative.

The recently unveiled first-look video has already struck a chord with viewers, receiving a positive response and sparking curiosity about the storyline and characters. The buzz around the series continues to grow as audiences eagerly await its release.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Kiran Abbavaram made a bold statement that has further heightened expectations. He said that while he is unsure about the exact release date, the day the content arrives, audiences will feel proud of it. His confidence hints at a strong and impactful story, making Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat one of the most anticipated upcoming web series.