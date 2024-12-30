Kiran Abbavaram kickstarts ‘Dilruba’ promotions; teaser to be dropped on Jan 3

Young and talented actor Kiran Abbavaram is all set to steal hearts once again with his upcoming film Dilruba, a romantic action entertainer. The film, which features Rukshar Dhillon as the leading lady, is jointly produced by Sivam Celluloids and the renowned music label Saregama through A Udly Film. The movie is produced by Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama, with Viswa Karun at the helm as the director.

Dilruba has already completed shooting, and the makers have announced that the teaser for the film will be released on January 3, 2025, generating considerable excitement among fans. The movie is slated for a grand theatrical release in February 2025, further adding to the anticipation.

Following the success of his previous blockbuster KA, expectations for Kiran Abbavaram’s performance in Dilruba are at an all-time high. The film promises to blend romance with action, offering a captivating experience for audiences. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting what could be one of the biggest films of 2025.