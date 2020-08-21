Kollywood Ace Actor Vivek Plays His Piano And Prays For Speedy Recovery Of SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam… He is just not a singer but the soul of the Tollywood music industry. His songs speak on behalf of him and show off his talent to the world… But all of a sudden, the Covid-19 pandemic made him hospitalized and fight for his life. Well, this ace singer is receiving 'Get Well Soon' messages all across the Indian Film Industry. Even Kollywood actor Vivek also took to his Twitter page and played his piano and wished for his speedy recovery…

In this tweet, Vivek is seen playing the piano for the song "Mate Raani Chinnadaani kallu Palike Oosulu…" in an awesome manner. Vivek also wrote, "பிரார்த்தித்த அனைத்து நல் உள்ளங்களுக்கும் நன்றி🙏🏼".



At the end of this video, Vivek joined his hands and prayed for the speedy recovery of SP Balahsubramanyam. The light of hope 'Candle' is also seen placed beside the piano.

Even Shreya Ghoshal, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and a few other ace actors also took tom social media and hoped for the speedy recovery of this ace singer.

Shreya Ghoshal

My prayers for our dearest #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. You will absolutely recover and come back stronger than ever and continue enthralling us again with your soulful sonorous voice.. #GetWellSoonSPBSIR — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) August 20, 2020

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Rajinikanth

Get well soon dear Balu sir pic.twitter.com/6Gxmo0tVgS — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 17, 2020

Balasubrahmanyam is receiving messages from all over the world and people are praying for his speedy recovery… His health got deteriorated on 13th August and from then he is in ICU. He joined MGM hospital, Chennai on 5th August after getting tested positive for Covid-19 pandemic.

