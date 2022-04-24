Koratala Siva, Chiranjeevi thank Mahesh Babu for ‘Acharya’ voice work

The much-anticipated release of 'Acharya' starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is nearing and director Koratala Siva released a video in which he expressed his gratitude to Mahesh Babu for lending his voice to the film.

As previously reported, Telugu star Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to the film. Koratala Siva expressed gratitude for the kind gesture and said, "Mahesh has my heartfelt gratitude. We wanted to establish the story revolving around Dharmasthali in a dynamic way, and Mahesh's voice fits the bill perfectly ".

Megastar Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, took to his Twitter to write a special note thanking Mahesh Babu. He said that he was delighted for his endearing voice in 'Acharya.' "Thank you for becoming a part of the film in a very special way!! I am sure fans & audiences will be just as thrilled to hear you as much as RamCharan & I loved it!", Chiranjeevi's tweet reads.

'Acharya' stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles, while Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde will be seen as their heroines respectively. Sonu Sood is to be seen in an important role, while Regina Cassandra will be seen in a special song.

Slated for its huge release on April 29, the music for 'Acharya' is composed by Mani Sharma, while it is bankrolled under Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company.