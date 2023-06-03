Kota Srinivas Rao comes down heavily on star heroes remunerations

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao made sensational comments about filmmakers and star heroes. The actor yet again came down heavily on star heroes about remunerations and brand endorsements. Kota Srinivasa Rao was felicitated recently and the actor took the opportunity to denounce the latest happenings in Telugu cinema. Kota said, ‘Today, there is no cinema, it is all circus now. There are dances for pathos songs also.’

While praising NTR, Kota said, ‘NTR is a legend and there is no other person like him unless he is reborn again. During those days, NTR, ANR, Krishna, or Sobhan Babu never talked about their remuneration, but today some heroes are blabbering about 2cr per day and 6 cr per day remuneration. This is not the right way.’

‘When NTR and Sridevi acted together, the audience used to enjoy their combination and there was never a talk about the hero’s age. But it is not the same now, said Kota.

Also addressing MAA association, Kota asked them to save small-time actors and members in MAA association by suggesting rebates and offers to MAA members in a film with complete Telugu actors, and technicians that were shot in two Telugu states. He further advised the filmmakers to form a committee with the cameraman, music director, and other top technicians that listen to the story first before making it into a movie, so a movie approved by all of them won’t end up as a crap film.

Kota vented his angst on brand endorsement casting star heroes. ‘Looking at advertisement offers, from bathroom cleaning brushes to gold brands star heroes are everywhere. How can a normal actor survive when everyone wants a star hero for branding their products?’ he questions.

Well, this is not the first time Kota Srinivasa Rao criticizing the filmmakers and star heroes for going after non-Telugu actors. This time he has gone a little further by commenting on remunerations and brand endorsements.

Many folks on social media are responding to Kota’s comments, saying that it is a brand’s own decision or wish to approach a hero or a popular star to endorse their product and no other person has a say in that.