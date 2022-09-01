Krish Jagarlamudi Unveils The New Poster Of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu And Wishes Him In Advance

Tollywood's ace actor Power Star Pawan Kalyan will turn a year older and celebrate his 50th birthday tomorrow. All his fans are excited on this special occasion and even the director of his upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Krish Jagarlamudi shared a new poster and also wished him in advance.

Filmmaker Krish shared the new poster of Hari Hara Veera Mallu on his Twitter page… Take a look!

స్వాగతిస్తుంది సమరపథం.. దూసుకొస్తుంది వీరమల్లు విజయరథం !! Hearty Advance Birthday wishes to our 'Valorous Charioteer of Truth & Virtue' #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sri @PawanKalyan garu 💐 The Legendary Heroic Outlaw #HHVM #PowerGlance tomorrow at 5:45pm🔥 pic.twitter.com/2eL0uglku2 — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) September 1, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "స్వాగతిస్తుంది సమరపథం.. దూసుకొస్తుంది వీరమల్లు విజయరథం !! Hearty Advance Birthday wishes to our 'Valorous Charioteer of Truth & Virtue' #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sri @PawanKalyan garu The Legendary Heroic Outlaw #HHVM #PowerGlance tomorrow at 5:45pm".

The birthday special poster showcased Pawan Kalyan in a terrific avatar and he is seen riding a chariot and dressed up in a complete black dress holding royal appeal.

Well, speaking about the plot, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.

Well, Pawan Kalyan is also part of Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Speaking about the movie, filmmaker said, "I was supposed to do one or two remakes with him before, but being a writer, I felt let's not make another remake. So this time, I wanted to do something very different because expectations are very high. I decided to do a proper film with him."

For 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' rock star Devi Sri Prasad is roped in to take care of the music department while Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.