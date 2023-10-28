'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range' Streaming Successfully On Aha With Massive Views

Rishvi Thimmaraju and Vismaya Sri starrer wholesome family entertainer Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range was released in theatres on August 4th to a good response. Meanwhile, the film started streaming for this Dussehra on Aha.

The movie directed by Rajesh Dondapati under the banner of Sri Tejas Production Pvt Ltd. received a positive reception with massive views. Those who missed to watch the movie in cinemas are enjoying it on the streaming platform.

Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range is a beautiful love story set in a rural backdrop with elements incorporated for all sections of the audience. The movie, besides a beautiful love story, has comedy, action, drama, and thrilling elements.

Petla Krishna Murthy, Petla Venkata Subbamma, and PNK Sreelatha together produced the movie for which music was provided by Sabu Varghese and cinematography was handled by SK Rafi.