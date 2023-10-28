Live
- NIA opposes bail plea of accused in transnational conspiracy
- Jagan betrayed weaker sections, alleges TDP
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on October 29, 2023
- Seven family members, including 3 children, dead
- Rajamahendravaram: IPA president takes part in FAPA Congress
- Lifestyle choices that are affecting your sperm count
- Create a green corner in every room
- Botcha assures students of appointment with CM
- Special action plan to prevent mishaps: SP
- Transform kitchen leftovers into gourmet delights with AI
Just In
'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range' Streaming Successfully On Aha With Massive Views
Rishvi Thimmaraju and Vismaya Sri starrer wholesome family entertainer Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range was released in theatres on August 4th to a good...
Rishvi Thimmaraju and Vismaya Sri starrer wholesome family entertainer Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range was released in theatres on August 4th to a good response. Meanwhile, the film started streaming for this Dussehra on Aha.
The movie directed by Rajesh Dondapati under the banner of Sri Tejas Production Pvt Ltd. received a positive reception with massive views. Those who missed to watch the movie in cinemas are enjoying it on the streaming platform.
Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range is a beautiful love story set in a rural backdrop with elements incorporated for all sections of the audience. The movie, besides a beautiful love story, has comedy, action, drama, and thrilling elements.
Petla Krishna Murthy, Petla Venkata Subbamma, and PNK Sreelatha together produced the movie for which music was provided by Sabu Varghese and cinematography was handled by SK Rafi.