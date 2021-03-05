Krithi Shetty To Pair With Ram Potheneni For Lingu Samy's Bilingual Film

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ram Potheneni is going to be part of popular director Lingusamy's bilingual movie. Now, young heroine Krithi Shetty has also joined the team. The makers have confirmed this news and dropped an official post on their Twitter page…

Along with Ram Potheneni and Lingusamy, even Krithi Shetty's pic is also seen in the poster… The makers welcomed this glam doll to their team.

He wrote, "RAM POTHINENI - KRITHI SHETTY... #KrithiShetty to pair with #RamPothineni in director #Lingusamy's #Telugu - #Tamil bilingual film... Not titled yet... Produced by SrinivasaaChitturi. #RAPO19".

This untitled movie is the 19th flick of Ram Potheneni… It is being directed by Lingusamy and produced by SrinivasaaChitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

Thus, the 'Uppena' girl will also make her Tamil debut with this flick. According to the sources, it is the right opportunity for the diva to grow in her career as it is being made on high-technical values and an ensemble cast. More details of the movie will be out soon in an official statement.