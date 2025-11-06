Kumbh Mela sensation Monalisa set to make her Telugu debut with ‘Life’

Social media sensation Monalisa, who rose to fame with her expressive looks and bead work at the Kumbh Mela, is now making her acting debut as a heroine in Telugu cinema. Her first film, titled ‘Life’, is being produced by Anjanna under the Vengamamba Creators banner and directed by Srinu Kotapati. The movie was officially launched with a grand puja ceremony at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The event was graced by several industry personalities — senior leader Gutta Sukhender Reddy performed the puja, actor Suresh gave the clap for the muhurat shot, producer DS Rao switched on the camera, and Sivannarayana directed the first scene.

Producer Anjanna shared that Life is based on an incident from the lives of software employees and aims to blend realism with youthful energy. “We wanted to make something fresh and inspiring. Monalisa’s popularity and charm perfectly fit the role,” he said.

Lyricist Kasarla Shyam praised director Srinu Kotapati’s return, while hero Sai Charan expressed confidence that the story would resonate deeply with the youth.

Monalisa, thrilled about her debut, said, “I’m overjoyed to be part of a Telugu film. Though I don’t speak Telugu yet, I’m eager to learn. I believe Life will bring a new beginning for everyone involved.”