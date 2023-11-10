K.Viswanath Memorial Short Film Contest Final Screening and Announcement of Winners

In this context, Allu Aravind, Manju Bhargavi, and others honored the winners. After the screening, prominent producer Allu Aravind spoke, expressing that when he was young, he had the privilege of working with Viswanath garu on the film "Shubhalekha." He considers it fortunate to have directed a film under his guidance. He mentioned the talent showcased by the 8 winners on stage and praised the abundance of talent among all participants.

Actress and dancer Manju Bhargavi commented on how the short films not only displayed technical finesse but also portrayed compelling stories and emotions. She highlighted the achievement of organizing such a contest and encouraged everyone to nurture their talents like a vast forest.

She also shared her experience as a dancer and how she had performed on the stage inspired by Viswanath garu. She mentioned her association with the Shankarabharanam team and the impact it had on her career. Now, she expressed joy in witnessing Viswanath garu's essence in these short films.

Actress Amala Akkineni spoke about the significance of Viswanath garu's Memorial Short Film Contest organized by Indica Pictures. She emphasized how it serves as inspiration for the younger generation. She expressed her warm relationship with Nagabushanaravu, who portrayed Viswanath garu in a movie.

Director, speaking about the films, emphasized the importance of reflecting Indian culture in cinema. He expressed his commitment to positive films, culture, and heritage. He mentioned that a segment of these films should focus on Viswanath garu's genre.

The director of short films shared his thoughts, stating that such reflective films can make good cinema. Aishwarya talked about replicating emotions in dance and how Viswanath garu recognized her efforts. She also mentioned her recent dance performance being judged by Aravind garu.

Kittagadu, the director of the film, talked about the making of "Father and Son" with a team of 18 members. He narrated the experience of making the film during Annapurna College days and expressed gratitude to filmmakers like Shanmuk Kartik, Harikiran, K. L. Narayana, and Maitri Navin.