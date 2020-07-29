Lakshmi Manchu Drops A Beautiful Family Pic On The Occasion Of Her Parents Anniversary

Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu always stays close to her parents and loves them a lot… She showers her love on them and also makes her fans go awe with her videos and candid pics. During this lockdown period, she became more close to her family.

Well, today being Manchu Mohan Babu and Nirmala Devi wedding anniversary, Lakshmi took to her Instagram and posted a beautiful family pic… Have a look!





In this pic, Lakshmi Manchu is posing to cams along with her father and mother… Even Manchu Vishnu's 4 children and Lakshmi's little doll Nirvana are seen happily smiling towards camera… In the second pic, Lakshmi and her daughter are seen posing to cams with her dear parents.

Lakshmi also jotted down a few words and expressed her love towards her parents and wished them in a heartfelt manner… She wrote, "Happiest Anniversary to the most beautiful couple I know 💖. I am truly blessed to have the two of you as my parents! You have taught me the true meaning of love and togetherness. On this special day, I wish you all the happiness and love in the world…"





This post is a special one… Lakshmi Manchu posted to cams along with her dear dad Mohan Babu… Both are seen smiling to cams holding each other… She also added a few words to the pic, "This is one of my recent favourite pictures and it was clicked by none other than my Apple!

I will always be my Nana's girl and he will always be my super-human, my superstar. This lockdown has not only brought me so much closer to him, but I also get to witness Apple spending time with him. I can't deny, but watching them together is my absolute favourite:100"

Happy Anniversary Mohan Babugaru and Nirmala garu…