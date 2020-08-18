Lakshmi Manchu wants to be Surpanaka in Prabhas 22!!

Young Rebel Star Prabhas signed an interesting project now, under the direction of Om Raut. Adipurush is the title confirmed for the movie. The film will be a celebration of good over evil. The movie will release in Hindi, Telugu and other languages.

It is very clear that the film will be based on Ramayana and Manchu Lakshmi wants to play the role of Surpanakha in the film. Surpanakha is Ravana's sister.

"#Prabhas new film title #Adipurush raises too much curiosity. I can see the glimpses of our epics unveiling in this poster. Awaiting to celebrate the victory of good over evil in 3D on the screen." posted Lakshmi Manchu.

A fan tweeted Lakshmi that he suggests the director to cast her for Surpanakha character. She too replied to him in excitement. Lakshmi tweeted, "Woaah. I'm in. Where do I sign?"