Let's Stay At Homes Till April 14th And Control Corona: Balakrishna

The entire world is currently suffering with Corona virus pandemic. India is currently in lockdown to restrict the spread of the virus. Medical staff, police and other government officials have kept their lives on line to serve the nation. Nandamuri Balakrishna thanked everyone for doing an incredible job during these tough times and appealed everyone to stay at home during this lockdown period.

Nandamuri Balakrishna said, " Let us all fight collectively to stop the deadly corona virus and stay healthy. Stay Home stay safe. Let's atay at homes till April 14th And control corona. Heartful Thanks to Police force, Municipal Officers, Cleanliness staff, Revenue department, Medical personal, Media and other departments who are relentlessly serving in these tough times. Thanks to my fans who are doing many social service activities, party workers, party leaders, NGO's."