List of Winners: Film Fare Awards South - 2019

Chennai city hosted the Film Fare awards event this time for the year 2019 and South Indian personalities attended it in large number. The awards are given to the personalities of four movie industries.

The following is the list of awards for the Telugu movie industry.

Best Film: Mahanati

Best Director: Nag Ashwin (Mahanati)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular): Ram Charan (Rangasthalam)

Best Actor Critics: Dulquer Salman (Mahanti)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular): Keerthi Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Actress Critics: Rashmika Mandanna(Geetha Govindam )

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Jagapati Babu (Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Anasuya Bharadwaj (Rangasthalam)

Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad - (Rangasthalam)

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose - Yentha Sakkagunnaave (Rangasthalam)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram - Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale (Geetha Govindam)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal -- Mandaraa Mandaraa (Bhaagamathie)

Best Cinematography: R. Rathnavelu (Rangasthalam)

Best Choreography: Prabhu Deva, Jani (Rowdy Baby- Maari 2)

The following is the list of awards for the Tamil movie industry.

Best Film: Pariyerum Perumal

Best Director: Ram Kumar (Ratsasan)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular): Dhanush (Vada Chennai) and Vijay Sethupathi ('96)

Best Actor Critics: Arvind Swami (Chekka Chivantha Vaanam)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular): Trisha ('96)

Best Actress Critics: Aishwarya Rajesh (Kanaa)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Satyaraj (Kanaa)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Saranya Ponvannan (Kolamavu Kokila)

Best Music Album: Govind Vasantha ('96)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram (Hey Penne- Pyaar Prema Kaadhal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Chinmayi (Kaathalae Kaathalae - '96)

Best Lyrics: Karthik Netha (Kaathalae Kaathalae - '96