Sarileru Neekevvaru movie Live Updates

Sarileru Neekevvaru is latest Telugu movie which stars Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role and Rashmika Mandanna in the opposite role. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Sarileru Neekevvaru movie also stars Vijayasanthi, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Hariteja, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Raghu Babu & Others. The much-anticipated film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the screens on Sankranthi 2020.

Vijayashanthi and Sangeetha are back to Telugu Cinema after a long break with this film. Rashmika Mandanna is hoping for a major success after a failure like Dear Comrade.

Devi Sri Prasad scored a popular song like Mind Block for the film and the expectations on the film are sky high. Let's see what the audiences who watched the film, have to say on Twitter after Never Before and most probably Ever After the release