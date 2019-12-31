Looking Ahead : Few measures to put industry back on tracks, revive footfalls at theatres

Recently, a small Telugu film 'Beach Roadlo' drew houseful collections for a few shows when it allowed the audience 'free of cost' and it clearly showed that the Telugu viewers are wary of exorbitant ticket rates than starcast or content.

"This is best example of how the viewers are shying away from theatres in the two Telugu states due to unprecedented ticket rates, varying between Rs 100 to Rs 300 in 1,000-odd single screens, with the excuse of court orders and taking cinema away from the reach of common man.

Ideally, tickets should be sold at Rs 10, 30 and 50 in single screens to draw more footfalls.

Although the State governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh want to make movie-watching affordable for poor people, a few greedy lessees have made it a 'luxury' affair to fill their deep pockets," alleges producer Murali, who is worried about the falling viewership from 32 to 28% this year. "Dip in viewership is more alarming than usual hits and flops.

This year the industry lost more than Rs 350 crore in turnover. It was Rs 1,180 crore last year, while it is hovering around Rs 800 crore plus this year due to a dent in footfalls at theatres.

Although, the GST cut on ticket rates is a small relief, the TS and AP governments should reduce ticket rates drastically before the viewers vanish from the theatres," adds Murali.

Apart from reduction in ticket rates, producers seek 16 weeks out of 52 weeks in a year for small budget movies. "Roughly, out of 180 movies, 140-odd are small budget movies and we have to give them a window.

We are seeking 16 weeks or 5 shows per day including one evening show for a small film to safeguard 100-odd small producers, who are the lifeline of Telugu film industry.

It's high time, governments take action to save film industry from the jaws of big sharks," rues producer Radha, who seeks more time for digital streaming of new films as well.

"Recently, a new Telugu film 'Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL' was streamed online in just 30 days of its release, against the norm of 45 days.

In fact, many people are preferring to wait for films to be screened on OTT platforms, than visiting the theatre, which is nothing but sounding a death knell to movie business.

If we increase the streaming of new films by 100 days and screening on satellite channels by 4 or 5 months, than viewers will return to theatres in big numbers," feels Radha.

Another producer Ramakrishna urges top stars and directors to take share in business than hefty pay cheques. "Star charisma is losing steam and few big flops indicate decline in hero worship.

We think that superstars and top-rung directors should take a share in profits than drawing hefty pay cheques.

Stars and directors who are drawing above Rs 20 and 10 crore per film respectively, should move to 'sharing' module to reduce burden on producer and make filmmaking a viable business proposition."