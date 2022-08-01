Lyrical Video Of 'Neetho Unte Chalu' Song From Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Kalyan Ram faced a few debacles in recent times and thus he pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie Bimbisara. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens in a couple of days, the makers unveiled the lyrical video of the emotional family song "Neetho Unte Chalu…".

Kalyan Ram also shared the third single's lyrical video of this song on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Sharing the song, the makers also wrote, "This melody #NeethoUnteChalu from #Bimbisara hits you different once you own it Tune into the Lyrical Video now https://youtu.be/in2m8BIftsA #BimbisaraOnAugust5th @NANDAMURIKALYAN @DirVassishta @CatherineTresa1 @iamsamyuktha_ @mmkeeravaani @saregamasouth".

The lyrical video showcases Kalyan Ram aka Bimbisara's family bonding… His close bond with Prakash Raj and love tale with Samyuktha Menon is also highlighted in lyrical video song.

Going with the release trailer, Kalyan Ram is introduced as a ruthless king Bimbisara and he decides to extend his kingdom by hook or crook. A few glimpses of his war sequences are also shown. But suddenly makers showcased the present era of the trailer and made Kalyan Ram look in a modish avatar. He remembers his past birth and tries to take revenge on the antagonist! On the whole the trailer looked promising and raised the expectations on the movie.

Tollywood glam dolls Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are the lead actresses in this periodic movie. Being a Mallidi Vashist debut directorial, Bimbisara is being produced by Kalyan Ram itself under his home banner NTR Arts. This movie also has Warina Hussain, Brahmaji, Prakash Raj and Ayyappa P. Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Srinivasa Reddy. Coming to the music department, ace lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the lyrics for the songs.

Bimbisara movie is all set to hit the big screens on 5th August 2022…