Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Lyrical Video Of "Oohale" Song Is Soothing

Lyrical Video Of "Oohale" Song Is Soothing
Highlights

‘Jaanu’is the most awaiting movie of this Valentine’s day. This movie adds more magic to the universal lover’s day and steals the hearts of every...

'Jaanu'is the most awaiting movie of this Valentine's day. This movie adds more magic to the universal lover's day and steals the hearts of every movie buff for sure.

After the first look poster and "Pranam…" song, the makers have dropped the lyrical video of "Oohale…" song from this movie… Have a look!

This song is very soothing and shows off the love journey of the lead pair in much lovely manner. The love story begins from school days of the lead pairand then resumes with present days. The lyrics perfectly suited the melody and soothing song and added the right magic to the melodious tunes.

Jaanu has Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in lead role and is directed by C. Prem Kumar. This movie is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Being a remake to '96' movie, it has all the lovely elements which make the audience get completely involved in the movie.Lyrical Video Of "Oohale" Song Is Soothing

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Flexible electronic chip developed, may help build artificial skin26 Jan 2020 6:13 PM GMT

Flexible electronic chip developed, may help build artificial skin

Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into
Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into '3 Monkeys'
Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao vows pothole-free roads
Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao vows pothole-free roads
Hindu, Muslim students tie rakhis at anti-CAA march
Hindu, Muslim students tie rakhis at anti-CAA march
Standing ovation to 49 little heroes on Republic Day
Standing ovation to 49 little heroes on Republic Day

More From Entertainment

More >>


Top