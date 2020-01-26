Lyrical Video Of "Oohale" Song Is Soothing

'Jaanu'is the most awaiting movie of this Valentine's day. This movie adds more magic to the universal lover's day and steals the hearts of every movie buff for sure.

After the first look poster and "Pranam…" song, the makers have dropped the lyrical video of "Oohale…" song from this movie… Have a look!

This song is very soothing and shows off the love journey of the lead pair in much lovely manner. The love story begins from school days of the lead pairand then resumes with present days. The lyrics perfectly suited the melody and soothing song and added the right magic to the melodious tunes.

Jaanu has Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in lead role and is directed by C. Prem Kumar. This movie is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

