  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘MAD’ trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of three friends

‘MAD’ trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of three friends
x
Highlights

Upcoming Telugu film “MAD,” starring Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin in lead roles, is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.

Upcoming Telugu film “MAD,” starring Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin in lead roles, is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film also features Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, and Gopikaa Udyan as the female leads.Renowned actor Jr NTR has unveiled the trailer of “MAD” digitally.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of three friends, Damodhar, Manoj, and Ashok, portrayed by Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin, respectively. It captures their college days and lectures in a humorous and unrestricted manner.

The creators of “MAD” have emphasised that the film is created by the youth, for the youth, offering them an entertaining and relatable experience in theaters. The jokes are fresh, the cast is well-suited, and the trailer promises a highly relatable film for young audiences in recent times. Produced by debutant Haarika Suryadevara and co-produced by Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting the film. Bheems Ceciroleo is crooning the tunes of this youthful entertainer.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X