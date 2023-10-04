Live
‘MAD’ trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of three friends
Upcoming Telugu film “MAD,” starring Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin in lead roles, is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film also features Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, and Gopikaa Udyan as the female leads.Renowned actor Jr NTR has unveiled the trailer of “MAD” digitally.
The trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of three friends, Damodhar, Manoj, and Ashok, portrayed by Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin, respectively. It captures their college days and lectures in a humorous and unrestricted manner.
The creators of “MAD” have emphasised that the film is created by the youth, for the youth, offering them an entertaining and relatable experience in theaters. The jokes are fresh, the cast is well-suited, and the trailer promises a highly relatable film for young audiences in recent times. Produced by debutant Haarika Suryadevara and co-produced by Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting the film. Bheems Ceciroleo is crooning the tunes of this youthful entertainer.