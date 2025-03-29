‘Madhuram’ set to captivate audience with a nostalgic teenage love story

The much-awaited film ‘Madhuram’, starring Uday Raj and Vaishnavee Singh, is all set to hit theaters on April 18. Produced by M. Bangarraju under the Sri Venkateswara Entertainment banner, the film is directed by Rajesh Chikile and carries the tagline “A Memorable Love”. The romantic drama, set in the 1990s, promises to take audiences on a nostalgic journey through teenage love, school days, and youthful emotions.

Sharing his excitement, Uday Raj said, “I am grateful to Bangarraju garu for this opportunity. Director Rajesh has crafted a beautiful story, while our cinematographer Manohar and music director Venky Veena have elevated the film with stunning visuals and soulful music. ‘Madhuram’ is a clean family entertainer, and I believe it will be a turning point in my career.”

Director Rajesh Chikile revealed, “This film captures the essence of teenage love, with nostalgic elements like school fights, games, and emotions from the 90s. We’ve worked hard to make it a relatable experience for today’s audience.”

Producer M. Bangarraju expressed confidence in the film’s success, stating, “The teaser launched by Nithiin received an amazing response. ‘Madhuram’ is a heartwarming romantic entertainer, and we’re sure audiences will love it.”

Heroine Vaishnavee Singh added, “This film is a youthful entertainer, and my role will surely connect with viewers. I’m grateful to the team for this wonderful opportunity.” With its nostalgic charm, engaging storyline, and melodious music, ‘Madhuram’ is all set to captivate audiences when it releases on April 18.