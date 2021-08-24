Maestro Trailer: Nithiin Essays The Role Of A Blind Pianist And Turns Into A Prime Witness Of A Murder

Nithiin's Maestro trailer: Tollywood's young hero Nithiin is all set to entertain the movie buffs with his next movie 'Maestro'. Being the remake of Bollywood's blockbuster Andhadhun, Nithiin is essaying the role of a blind pianist. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the makers decided to release the movie through an OTT platform and dropped the intriguing trailer making the audience witness a glimpse of the plot!



Nithiin shared the trailer of the Maestro movie on his Instagram page and treated his fans…

The trailer poster showcases all the lead actors of the movie. Nithiin looked awesome essaying the blind role while Tamannah looked impressive sporting in a stylish look. Even the Nabha Natesh also looked cute and the background that holds a cat and auto made the trailer poster worth watching!

Going with the trailer, Nithiin makes his entry as a blind pianist and is seen with his girlfriend Nabha Natesh. But actually, Nithiin fakes being blind and maintains it as a secret! But unfortunately, he witnesses a murder committed by Tamannah and tries to report to Police. But they suspect Nithiin as he poses to be blind. Even Jisshu Sengupta who is essaying the role of a bad cop impressed the audience with his awesome screen presence. Nithiin played the blind role for the first time in his career and stepped out of his comfort zone as he is known as a lover boy till now. But with this movie, we are definitely going to witness a new character of this young hero on the big screens.

Maestro movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and is produced by N Sudhakar Reddy, N Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akella under the Sreshth Movies banner.

It is expected that Maestro will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th September, 2021 on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Well, the Hindi version Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is bankrolled by Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare, Gaurav Nanda, Ashok Vasodia, Kewal Garg and Sanjay Routray under Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, PixMaker Studios and Picture Maker Studios banners. This movie had Radhika Apte and Tabu as the lead actresses while Zakir Hussain and Anil Dhawan played prominent roles in this movie. Going with the story, it is a murder mystery…







