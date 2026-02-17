‘Magic Moments’ sets the tone for a fresh youthful love story

The upcoming Telugu film Magic Moments, produced under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Films, is being positioned as a special Valentine’s Day offering, celebrating love, youth, and heartfelt emotions. Starring Tallada Sai Krishna and Ekadantayya Siri in the lead roles, the film recently released a special romantic poster to mark Valentine’s Day, instantly capturing the attention of young audiences.

The poster presents a tender and relatable moment — the heroine looking away shyly while the hero gently holds her hand, requesting her affection. This simple yet emotionally rich visual reflects what the makers describe as the “magic moment” found in every love story. The natural expressions and soft romantic tone of the poster have resonated strongly with viewers, making it one of the most talked-about Valentine’s Day reveals among new Telugu projects.

The film is being presented by renowned director K. Dasharath, who is widely respected for his emotionally rooted family entertainers such as Santosham and Mr. Perfect. Magic Moments is directed by Tallada Sai Krishna, who also plays the lead role, making it a unique dual-responsibility project. Ekadantayya Siri, who shares the screen with him, also takes on directorial responsibilities, adding a fresh creative dimension to the film.

Designed as a love-filled youth entertainer, the film carries the intriguing tagline “Not What You Expected,” hinting at a narrative that goes beyond conventional romantic storytelling.

Speaking on the occasion, Dasharath said the story felt new and refreshing, praising Sai Krishna’s vision as both actor and director. Producer Tallada Srinivas expressed pride in having Dasharath present the film, calling the Sai Krishna–Siri pairing “fresh and promising.” Co-producer Venkat Duggireddy added that the film’s output has turned out exceptionally well and will appeal to both youth and family audiences alike.

With its romantic tone, fresh casting, and emotional storytelling, Magic Moments is shaping up to be a charming new-age love story that celebrates the beauty of simple, magical moments in relationships.