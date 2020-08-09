 Top
Mahesh Babu accepts Green India Challenge

Highlights

On the eve of his birthday, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu participated in Green India Challenge launched by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar on Sunday

Hyderabad: On the eve of his birthday, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu participated in Green India Challenge launched by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar on Sunday. Mahesh planted saplings at his residence located in Film Nagar, Hyderabad.

The actor felt that cutting of forests and constructing the buildings are making earth lose its greenery. He further stated that using chemical fertilisers and pesticides is depriving the earth of its natural fertility. In his view, development is growth of both humans and trees at the same pace and only then there could be no calamities.

He opined that the Green India Challenge is a protection plan for the sustenance of life on this earth and threw the Challenge to actor Jr NTR, Tamil film star Vijay and film actress Shruthi Hasan.



