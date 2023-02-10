Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Shower Love On Each Other On The Occasion Of Their 18th Wedding Anniversary

There is a saying that, 'Love ages like a wine' as it gets better over time… Tollywood's best power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are the best examples of this quote and no one can deny it too! They leave no chance in showering love on each other and especially when it comes to Namrata, she treats her fans by frequently sharing beautiful pics of her dear hubby and children. Today being the beautiful couple's 18th wedding anniversary both of them shared memorable pics on social media and made their fans go aww…



Mahesh Babu

In this pic, Mahesh and Namrata are all in smiles and looked great together being a throwback click! Mahesh also wrote, "Us... A little crazy & a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG" and showcased his love towards his pretty wife!

Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata shared a beautiful pic and is seen kissing her dear hubby… She also wrote, "Celebrating 18 years of the best decision we ever made Happy anniversary MB".

On the other hands, even their children Sitara and Gautam also shared beautiful pics and wished their lovely parents on this special occasion through social media…

Sitara Ghattamaneni

She shared another beautiful pic and wrote, "I love you both just like you love each other... Happy anniversary Amma and Nanna @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar".

Gautam Ghattamaneni

Gautam shared a beautiful gamily pic and wished his parents by jotting down, "Happy anniversary Amma and Nanna! Love you both".

Going down memory lane, let us share a glimpse of Mahesh and Namrata's love tale… This beloved celebrity couple first met on the sets of Vamsi in 2000. Soon, they fell for each other and dated for almost 5 years. As part of the Vamsi movie shooting, the lead actors of this movie flew to New Zealand and stayed there for about 25 days and thus, their bond grew stronger.

The couple tied the knot on 10th February, 2005 after facing small hurdles and are blessed with a son and a daughter! Now, they are a happy family and inspire many people through their strong bond!

Speaking about Mahesh Babu's work front, he is now busy with Trivikram's untitled movie. Being their third collaboration, there are many expectations on it. This movie is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam doll Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie.

Next Mahesh Babu will be part of Pan-World director SS Rajamouli who turned the heads of Hollywood with his RRR movie!