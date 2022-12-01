Mahesh Babu And Namrata's Son Gautam Aced His First Theatre Performance

Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu is now all emotionally down as he lost his parents and elder brother this year… His brother passed away in the starting of 2022 while his mother breathed her last a couple of months ago. His father superstar Krishna also passed away last month after suffering from a massive heart attack! Slowly Mahesh and his family are presently overcoming this bad phase. Off late, Namrata Shirodkar who frequently shares her kids' pics and videos on social media dropped a small video of her son Gautam's theatre performance…

Well, it is not the first time for Gautam to act as he already shared the screen space with his father Mahesh in '1: Neonokkadine' movie. He essayed the role of Mahesh Babu's childhood character and impressed the audience.

Namrata shared the video on her Instagram page and showered her love on Gautam…

Along with sharing the video, she also wrote, "He's not the love expert but he has friends who are GG's first theatre production at high school... and he pulled it off in style!! Not to mention Frozen's a family favourite... so this was just so wholesome to watch. Can't wait to see more of this my boy... so so proud of you @gautamghattamaneni Love you so so much".

The glimpse of his theatre play is wonderful and Gautam is seen doling out the dialogues perfectly. Gautam's aunt Shilpa also dropped a comment and applauded him with much love. "My darling @gautamghattamaneni love you so much my baby… super happy to see you on stage looking so ravishing. im sure the audience must have frozen seeing your presence on stage".

Great going Gautam… It is always a treat to watch you on the big screens!