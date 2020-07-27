Mahesh Babu And Namrata's Wish Tollywood Director Vamshi On His Birthday

We all know that Mahesh Babu's family has a good friendship with Tollywood ace director Vamshi… Even our dear little Sitara is also the bestie of Vamshi's daughter Aadhya. These both tiny tots have their own YouTube channel.

Well, today being director Vamshi's birthday, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have dropped a few throwback pics and wished him through social media… Have a look!

Mahesh Babu

In this post, Mahesh is seen feeding cake to Vamshi… Although it was a throwback pic, it perfectly suited the celebration time. Even Gautam and Sitara are also seen in this pic! Mahesh also jotted down a few words and wished Vamshi and showered all his love… "Happiest birthday @directorvamshi!! Keep smiling and spread your charm as you always do. Wishing you good health, happiness and love always 🤗"

Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata also dropped a throwback pic in which Vamshi and his wife are seen taking a selfie along with her. It was clicked when they all were on a trip… Namrata also wrote, "Happy birthday @directorvamshi

Lots of love, luck and happiness on your special day!! Waiting to get back to the good old days 🤗🤗🤗"

Vamshi worked for Mahesh Babu's Maharshi movie as a director and this movie has created social awareness among the fans and also made them connect with the subject of farming. This movie was a bumper hit and showed off ace acting skills of Mahesh Babu once again. Maharshi flick had Pooja Hedge and Allari Naresh in other pivotal roles.