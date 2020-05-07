Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and others react over Vizag Gas Tragedy

Tollywood: Gas Leakage at Visakhapatnam is one of the tragedies that is making us more weak. Already, the country and the Telugu states are in distress because of the Corona Virus. In the middle of this, we now have come across this tragedy. Film celebrities Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and others reacted to this tragedy and shared their responses on social media.

"Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you. Stay safe VIZAG." posted Mahesh Babu.

"Two of our General Secretaries (Sri. Shiv Shankar & Sri Bolisetti Satya) who hails from North coastal Andhra are monitoring the poisonous gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam. Janasena demands for an 'Industrial safety audit' in Visakhapatnam and North Coastal Andra. I also appeal to EAS Sarma garu and Janapareddy Ratnam garu to demand for an industrial safety audit in these polluted industrial zones." posted Pawan Kalyan on his Twitter profile.

"I felt bad after coming to know about the deaths that took place because of the gas leakage in Vizag. I offer my deepest condolences to the families who lost lives. I pray God that those who are undergoing treatment recover faster. Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lock down." shared Chiranjeevi on his Twitter profile.

"So sad to about the #VizagGasLeak! My heart goes to all the people affected by this. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Stay safe my vizag people." shared Rakul Preet Singh.

"It's so heartbreaking to see the visuals of people affected by #VizagGasLeak. Let's pray for the well-being of the hospitalised. Good to see State & central governments taken necessary measures to bring suituation under control. Stay strong #Vizag." shared director KS Ravindra aka Bobby.

It's so heartbreaking to see the visuals of people affected by #VizagGasLeak.

"Deeply saddened and shocked seeing the visuals coming out of Vizag. My condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a very quick recovery for all those affected. #VizagGasLeak." posted director Anil Ravipudi.

Sudheer Baby wrote, "It aches my heart to see the visuals from #VizagGasLeak. My helpless thoughts for the people. Hope time acts little kinder on us."

"VIZAG. The Gas Leak could still be present in the Wind Carryig it. Everyone present in these Areas PLEASE COVER UR FACE WITH A WET MASK OR WET CLOTH. Stay Strong we are all praying for you." posted Nikhil Siddharth.

"So disturbing to wake up to the visuals of #VizagGasLeak incident. Praying for the speedy recovery of the ones affected and safety and well being of #Vishakhapatnam residents! Godspeed!" posted Pragya Jaiswal.

"So deeply saddened and shocked by this distressing incident of gas leak in Vizag! I hope that the cause is swiftly found and analysed. Prayers to all the affected people and their families in the vicinity." shared Nivetha Thomas on Twitter.

"Yet another tragedy has hit us. It pains me to see the pictures from the incident. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Request all industries to be more careful while re-opening." shared Varun Tej.

Upasana wrote, "Devasted to hear the news about the gas leak in #Vizag . I'm still trying to get more info & a deeper insight on the clinical care for residents. Till then the most I can do is to pray & figure out how best to help. 30 ppl have been brought to @HospitalsApollo for care.

"Shocked and extremely sad after seeing #VizagGasLeak pictures, someone's negligence has cost many lives, praying for everyone's well being." shared Lavanya Tripathi on Twitter.

"It's heart wrenching to see the visuals of the #gasleak in #Vizag. hurt and very deeply disturbed by the visuals. pray for the families affected and pray for the impacted area to recover soon. #VizagGasTragedy" shared Sai Dharam Tej.

"Vizag please be safe..my heart goes out to everyone affected..Stay Strong-Stay Safe.. #VizagGasLeak" shared Ram on Twitter.

