Tollywood News: Mahesh Babu Contributes 25 Lakhs For Cine Workers

Tollywood News: The 21 days lockdown situation is adversely affecting the daily wage cinema workers severely. Superstar Mahesh Babu has extended his contribution towards the Cine Workers Charity during the time of need.

Mahesh Babu has already announced 1 Crore rupees donation to both the Telugu States governments (Rs 50 Lakhs for Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund and Rs 50 Lakhs for Telangana CM relief fund) to fight against CoronaVirus outbreak.

With today's 25 Lakhs donation, Mahesh Babu has contributed Rs 1 Crore 25 Lakhs during this Corona crisis.