Mahesh Babu Drops His Positive Review After Watching Suhas’s Writer Padmabhushan

Tollywood's young actor Suhas is in the best phase of his career… He first raised his graph with interesting web series and then slowly made his debut on to the big screens and is stealing the hearts of the audience with his amazing screen presence. Be it the negative roles or the lead roles or supporting characters, he is leaving no chance in treating his fans and the movie buffs. His antagonist role in Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 movie grabbed the attention and now his latest movie Writer Padmabhushan is also creating a buzz with its interesting plot. Off late, even Mahesh Babu also watched the movie and dropped his positive review on social media praising the whole team of this movie.



Enjoyed watching #WriterPadmabhushan! A heartwarming film, especially the climax! ❤️ A must-watch for families! Loved @ActorSuhas' performance in the film! Congratulations @SharathWhat, @anuragmayreddy, @prasanthshanmuk & the entire team on its huge success 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/yCg2MEKpiY — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2023

Suhas and the whole team of Writer Padmabhushan are seen posing along with Mahesh Babu...

Going with the trailer of this movie, it starts off with Suhas being introduced as a budding writer. His father Ashish Vidhyarti is a middle-class father who always thinks of his savings while his mother Rohini is addicted to the serials. Suhas aka Padmabhushan works in a library as he can stay with the books. Thereafter he pens his first book and also publishes it taking a loan. But the sales are nil! A glimpse of his love tale is also shown with Tina. Finally, the director ends the trailer by revealing the twist and creates doubt whether Padmabhushan is a writer or not…

The movie is directed by Shanmukha Prasanth while it is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra and Chandru Manohar under the Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films banners. Writer Padmabhushan movie hit the theatres on 3rd February, 2023 and is running successfully with a complete positive talk…