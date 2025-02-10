Live
Mahesh Babu, Namrata celebrate 20 years of togetherness
Tollywood’s beloved couple, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, are celebrating two decades of their beautiful journey together.
Tollywood’s beloved couple, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, are celebrating two decades of their beautiful journey together. The duo, who first met on the sets of the 2000 Telugu film Vamsi, tied the knot on February 10, 2005, in a grand ceremony at Mumbai’s Marriott Hotel. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger, setting major relationship and family goals with their two children, Gautam and Sitara.
Marking their 20th wedding anniversary, Mahesh and Namrata shared a heartfelt social media post with the caption, “Beautiful You, me and 20 beautiful years… To forever with you NSG.” The anniversary pictures captured their effortless chemistry, radiating happiness and love. Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, celebrating the power couple’s milestone.
Apart from being a power duo in the entertainment industry, Mahesh and Namrata are also known for their philanthropic efforts through the Mahesh Babu Foundation, which continues to impact many lives positively.
On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his highly anticipated film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. As excitement builds for his next cinematic spectacle, the couple's enduring love story remains an inspiration to many.