Mahesh Babu, Rashmika, Kajal Aggarwal And A Few Other Actors Extended Wishes On The Occasion Of Janmashtami

August is filled with all the auspicious festivals… After celebrating the Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day with much joy, now Krishna Janmashtami made the day for all the devotees of Lord Krishna. Commemorating the birth of the eighth avatar of Vishnu, today people offer various prasadams to God and also seek blessings for their wellbeing. Lord Krishna who is known for all his mischievous acts in his childhood loves to have poha-jaggery, cream and payasam. Even many of them turn their little children into Krishna and Radha and enjoy the occasion!

Coming to the film stars even Kajal Aggarwal and Pranita Subash turned the day into a special one by dropping pics of their little kids… Even Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Sai Dharam Tej and a few other actors also extended Janmashtami wishes through social media…

Pranita Subhash

She shared the pics of her little one who is dressed up as Krishna and wrote, "Krishna Janmashtami . Dressed my little baby girl like krishna today .. #Janmashtami #happyjanmashtami #Dharmorakshathirakshathah #KrishnaJanmashtami".

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you all a happy Janmashtami! May you be blessed with an abundance of prosperity and happiness! 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 19, 2022

Mohanlal

Sai Dharam Tej

Homable Films

'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Namah'



Wishing everyone a very Happy Sri Krishna #Janmashtami!



We pray to Lord Shri Krishna to have mercy on his devotees. May this auspicious festival bring joy, prosperity and happiness in the lives of all. #JaiShriKrishna pic.twitter.com/JdQ86pcN9e — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) August 19, 2022

They also wrote, "'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Namah' Wishing everyone a very Happy Sri Krishna #Janmashtami! We pray to Lord Shri Krishna to have mercy on his devotees. May this auspicious festival bring joy, prosperity and happiness in the lives of all. #JaiShriKrishna".



Nikhil Siddhartha

On the occasion of Krishnashtami, Nikhil unveiled the title track 'Trance Of Karthikeya'… He also wrote, "KRISHNA TRANCE On the occasion of #Janmashtami, bringing to you the most loved song from #Karthikeya2 #TranceOfKarthikeya out now - https://youtu.be/ugaFRvwqy0s #KrishnaIsTruth #Karthikeya2Hindi @actor_Nikhil @anupamahere @kaalabhairava7 @peoplemediafcy @AAArtsOfficial".



The lyrical video is just awesome and perfectly depicted the theme of the movie… Even Karthikeya and Mugdha looked in intense avatars in the video…

Hanu Raghavapudi

Even the makers of Sita Ramam dropped the special video of the song "Tharali Tharali…" on the occasion of Janmashtami… "Happy #Janmashtami



#TharaliTharali:





#NaaDhirDhi:





#AzhaginAzhagu:





#SitaRamam @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @Composer_Vishal @OfficialSunitha @SonyMusicSouth @SwapnaCinema @DQsWayfarerFilm @LycaProductions".

Mrunal Thakur looked awesome in the classy avatar and her classical dance just made us go aww…

Shilpa Shetty

She shared a beautiful video of her kids breaking the auspicious pot… "Haathi Ghoda Paalki



Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki Gokulashtami ki shubhkaamnayein, aapko aur aapke poore parivar ko #DahiHandi #Gokulashtami #ShriKrishna #HareKrishna #divine #blessed #gratitude #traditions".

Kajal Aggarwal









She shared a beautiful image with her little one and wished to all her fans on the occasion of Janmashtami and her son's 4th month birthday… "Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all ! #krishnajanmashtami #happybirthdaysrikrishna".

Alia Bhatt





































































Raashii Khanna





































































































Rashmika Mandanna





































































































Happy Janmashtami...