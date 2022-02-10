Mahesh Babu Shares A Special Pic With Tollywood Ace Actors On The Occasion Of His Wedding Anniversary

Today is a special day for all the fans of Mahesh Babu as this superstar is celebrating his 17th wedding anniversary along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar. On this special day, he also flew to Andhra Pradesh to discuss about the ticket prices along with other A-listers of Tollywood Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Korata Siva, Prabhas and others. Mahesh shared a special pic on his Instagram page and said that it is a special anniversary for him…

SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Chiranjeevi and Prabhas are seen wishing Mahesh Babu with a flower bouquet in this pic… All of them are seen travelling in a charter flight! Mahesh also wrote, "A memorable wedding anniversary for me! @chiranjeevikonidela @ssrajamouli @actorprabhas #SivaKoratala #NiranjanReddy".

Mahesh shared a beautiful family pic on this special day and wished Namrata through a lovely post… All four Mahesh, Namrata, Gautam and Sitara posed to cams in all smiles. He also wrote, "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it's all about love @namratashirodkar".

Namrata shared a special collage video on this occasion and wished Mahesh by jotting down, "My little marriage recipe : Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time! Happy 17 MB @urstrulymahesh! Love you with all my being".

Gautam Ghattamaneni

Gautam wished his parents sharing a special pic… He wrote, "To the world's coolest parents.. Happy anniversary Amma and Nanna @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar".

Sitara shared a beautiful pic of her parents and wrote, "Happy 17th anniversary Amma and Nanna! You both are straight from a fairytale!! ✨ Thank you for making us understand the importance of love and kindness.. I love you both so so much. A forever kind of love @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar".

Wishing @urstrulyMahesh &#NamrataShirodkar one of the most loveable and loved couples a very happy 17th Wedding Anniversary!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness! pic.twitter.com/jp8RhrsHxn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 10, 2022

Even Chiranjeevi shared the charter flight pic and wished Mahesh and Namrata… "Wishing @urstrulyMahesh & #NamrataShirodkar one of the most loveable and loved couples a very happy 17th Wedding Anniversary!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness!"

Producer Boney Kapoor also shared a special pic on his Twitter page and wished Mahesh Babu…

Happy 17th anniversary @UrstrulyMahesh #NamrataShirodkar. Stay blessed with love ❤️ and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/AedNxWeKqJ — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 10, 2022

He wrote, "Happy 17th anniversary @UrstrulyMahesh #NamrataShirodkar. Stay blessed with love Red heart and happiness always."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got hitched on 10th February, 2005… They first met on the sets of 'Vamsi' movie and gradually fell in love by the end of shooting.

Happy Anniversary Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar…