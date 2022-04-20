Mahesh Babu showered All His Love On His Mother Indira Devi With A Beautiful Post On The Occasion Of Her Birthday…

Today is a special day for Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu as his mother Indira Devi turned a year older and is celebrating her birthday today. On this special occasion, he shared a special pic and wished her with a heartfelt note through social media… Even Namrata and Sitara also wished Indira Devi garu on this special day with beautiful posts!

Mahesh Babu

He shared a beautiful pic with his mother and wished her by jotting down, "Happy birthday Amma Thank you for being the blessing you are. One day is never truly enough! Love you always".

Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata also showered all her love on her lovely mother-in-law and shared a beautiful pic of hers with her grandchildren! She also wrote, "Happy birthday Mummy! Forever grateful for your presence in our lives. Stay blessed always #MyWorld".

Sitara Ghattamaneni

Sitara also shared the same pic and wished her grandmother jotting down, "Happy birthday Nainamma!! There's no other like you.. Love you so much".

Speaking about Mahesh's work front, he will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie… It is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Ace music director S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing is being done by Marthand K Venkatesh. With this movie, Mahesh Babu and SS Thaman are re-uniting after seven years.

Thus Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!