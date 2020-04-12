Mahesh Babu to ditch Bollywood production house?

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the successful businessmen in the movie industry. By launching his own production house and a multiplex in Hyderabad, he is earning a lot of profits now. Interestingly, there are a lot of reports about Mahesh launching his own OTT platform like Allu Aravind who started Aha.

As of now, Mahesh Babu inked a deal with Bollywood production house Sony to produce films and OTT projects. The first one in their combination, Major starring Adivi Sesh is already in the production mode.

The latest rumors reveal that Mahesh decided to call off the deal with the production house and go ahead with the launch of his own OTT platform. Only after launching it, Mahesh wants to release the content that he is currently producing and wanted to produce.

Already, Namrata finalized some scripts for original films and OTT projects. However, a formal confirmation on the same is awaited