Mahesh Babu unveils FL of ‘Srinivasa Mangapuram’

Jaya Krishna, grandson of legendary actor Superstar Krishna and son of late actor-producer Ramesh Babu, is set to make his Telugu cinema debut with the rural entertainer Srinivasa Mangapuram. The film is being directed by Ajay Bhupathi, best known for his impactful films RX 100 and Mangalavaram, raising expectations around the project.

Adding further buzz, Bollywood star Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is making her Tollywood debut with this film, making Srinivasa Mangapuram a notable launchpad for two young actors. The film is presented by veteran producer Ashwini Dutt and produced by P Kiran under the Chandamama Kathalu banner.

The makers officially kicked off promotions today with the release of the first look poster, unveiled by Superstar Mahesh Babu. The poster presents Jaya Krishna in a striking action avatar, riding a bike while aiming a gun at his adversaries, hinting at a high-octane rural action drama.

Sharing the poster on his social media platform X, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy to unveil the first look of #SrinivasaMangapuram. Wishing #JayaKrishnaGhattamaneni the very best on his debut. A strong team and an interesting beginning… all the best to the entire team.”

Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, further strengthening the technical crew. With a promising cast, an acclaimed director, and strong backing, Srinivasa Mangapuram is slated for release in 2026 and is already generating significant curiosity among moviegoers.