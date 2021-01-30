Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Adivi Shesh And Rana Daggubati Unveil The Release Dates Of Their Upcoming Movies

Another big day for the Tollywood fans and movie buffs!!! From Chiranjeevi to Adivi Shesh, a few Tollywood stars have treated their fans with sharing the updates of their upcoming movies and also doled out the release date of their subjects. Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaaru Vari Pata', Rana Daggubati's 'Virata Parvam', Adivi Shesh's 'Major' and Venkatesh's 'Naarappa's' movie also book their advanced 'Release' tickets.

Sarkaaru Vari Pata

This Mahesh Babu starrer movie will hit the big screens in 2022's Sankranthi season… As we all know, the Pongal festival is the largest market time for all the movies, Mahesh has already booked his seat and is all set to bring a festive joy a year ahead with this announcement.









In this poster, Mahesh Babu is seen holding a stack of keys… Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years. According to the sources, Kannada film industry's ace actor Kichha Sudeep will essay the antagonist role in this movie. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie.

Major

Adivi Shesh starrer 'Major' movie is going to hit the big screens on 2nd July, 2021.









Along with sharing the release date and new poster of this flick, he also wrote, "The power of courage.

My DREAM Project

#MajorTheFilm reporting for duty

2 July, 2021

THEATERS WORLDWIDE

#MajorOnJuly2".

Major movie is being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and bankrolled by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India production house. Glam dolls Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar will play as the lead ladies in this biopic. Being the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, all the eyes are pinned on this movie.

Naarappa

Even Tollywood's 'Venky Mama' also announced the release date of his upcoming movie 'Narappa'. The makers of this movie have dropped the release date on their Twitter page and made us await to watch this remake.









This movie will hit the theatres on 14th May, 2021… This flick is now going to clash with Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' as there is only a day gap Naarappa movie between the release date of these much-anticipated flicks.

Melody king Mani Sharma will tune the songs for this movie. The crew of this movie includes, Vetri Maran, Sam K. Naidu, Peter Heins, Vijay, Sirivennela, Ananth Sriram and Marthand K.

Naarappa movie is being directed by Srikanth Addala and has Priyamani as the lead actress.

Virata Parvam

Tollywood young hero Rana Daggubati's 'Virata Parvam' release date is also out… This movie will get released on 30th April, 2021. Being a summer release, this movie is directed by Venu Duggala and has Sai Pallavi as the lead actress.









In this flick, Rana will essay the role of a terrorist and Sai Pallavi will be seen as a village girl.

Ace actress Priyamani is making her comeback to Tollywood after 4 years with this movie. Even the natural beauty Sai Pallavi will also share the screen space with Rana Daggubati. This flick also has Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Rahul Ramakrishna, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in other prominent roles. 'Virata Parvam' movie is being directed by Venu Duggala and bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and Suresh Productions banners.