Mahesh Babu's mother celebrates birthday, Namrata reveals a cute story

Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi is celebrating her birthday today and Mahesh wrote his adorable wishes on social media. At the same time, Mahesh's wife Namrata too posted wishes for mother-in-law which is going viral now.

Sharing his mother's picture on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, "April 20!! A very special day of the most special person in my life. Happy birthday Amma"

Namrata Mahesh too extended wishes to her mother-in-law. Namrata wrote, "Indiramma as she's known to the outside world!! I call her 'mummy'... a child woman, a lethal combination of innocence and resilience... she's my reservoir of strength my version of a superwoman. Wishing her the best birthday ever... blessings and endless love 💕 💕 Love you mummy"

On the professional front, Namrata will take a final call on Mahesh's next film soon. Most likely, Mahesh will work under the direction of Parasuram. The announcement on the movie will come out soon.