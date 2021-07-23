Mahesh delivers strong dialogues in Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Superstar Mahesh Babu who recently tasted success with Sarileru Neekevvaru joined hands with director Parasuram and is all set to come up with an action entertainer, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.



Parasuram has pinned all his hopes on this film. On this note, he has got some best writers on board for the film. It seems like they have they are writing some interesting dialogues for Mahesh Babu and one such dialogue got leaked on social media which took the internet by storm. The dialogue goes like this, "Poddunne Lechama… Walking Ki Vellamaa… Diet Food Tinnamma… Mobile Apps Choosamaa.. Malli Tini Padukunnamaa…Ide Kada Roju Chesedi." The interesting dialogue has been grabbing the attention of the audience lately and hinted that it is like the general public questioning the political parties and the inefficient government.



Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this project in association with the 14 Reels Plus banner. Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead in this movie.

