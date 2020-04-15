Mahesh-Parasuram film announcement on May 31

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently relaxed at hone. Mahesh Babu is not interested to think about work and he paused all the activities. Right now, he is chilling with wife and children completely. Meanwhile, there is a discussion about his next film with Parasuram. Parasuram is ready with the script work and also began the pre-production work too.

Interestingly, the film's announcement is expected to come out on May 31st, on the occasion of Superstar Krishna's birthday. Mythri Movie Makers will produce the film. The film unit will announce all the key details about the project that day.

Parasuram who is known for coming up with family entertainers is now coming up with an interesting family drama with a social message. Stay tuned to us for more details about the movie.