Major: Adivi Sesh Announces That Early Premier Shows Will Be Screened All Over The Country

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh stepped into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to showcased his life story on the big screens with the 'Major' movie. Sandeep sacrificed his life fighting with the terrorists at the Taj Mahal hotel during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. As the movie is scheduled to release in the starting of next month, the makers already started their digital promotions. Off late, Adivi Sesh made a big announcement on social media stating that the premiers of this movie will be screened all over India before the release itself and they have collaborated with the Book My Show platform for this reason!



Sesh shared the good news with all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

This tweet reads, "major is releasing June 3rd, and Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir's story is something that needs to be watched by Every Indian. As we commenced our promotions, I realised that no matter what I said in an interview… I need to make you feel what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. S for the first time ever in India, a Big film has teamed up with BookMYShow to show the film to audiences across the country. Major will be shown in exclusive previews in various cities before the official release on 3rd June. We have nothing to hide, and everybody to love. See you in your city soon. Visit the BookMYShow app to find your city in the screening list and register for the preview now!"

The second pic of the post reveals the city names… So, the previews will be screened in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi!

A few days ago, the makers dropped the trailer and going with it, a small part of Sandeep's childhood is shown in he wishes to be part of the army and his parents oppose him. Later, they encourage him and he completes his training part! A small glimpse of his love life is also shown. Then comes the main part of the movie i.e 26/11 Mumbai attacks! Sandeep is seen arguing with his senior that he will go upstairs to kill the terrorists even after a danger sign is witnessed.

Major movie is the biopic of 26/11 terrorist attack hero NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as a guest of the Taj Mahal hotel who will be seen as a mother of a small girl too.

This movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under his home banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies banners. It also has Prakash Raj and Revathi essaying the role of his parents and Murli Sharma will be seen as his higher official. This movie will be released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Major movie will now hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022!