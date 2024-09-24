  • Menu
Malavika Mohanan turns up the heat
Highlights

Malavika Mohanan, who recently starred in Yudhra, may be receiving mixed reviews for the film, but her on-screen presence is undeniably captivating. The actress is turning heads with her glamorous avatar, leaving fans in awe.

In a recent appearance, Malavika dazzled in a maroon one-shoulder gown, paired perfectly with silver heels. Her sleek open hair, bold maroon lipstick, and glossy makeup enhanced her radiant beauty, making a striking style statement.

Looking ahead, Malavika is set to appear alongside superstar Prabhas in the highly anticipated film The Raja Saab. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next performance, expecting her to bring the same charm and talent to the big screen once again.


