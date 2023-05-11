Malli Pelli Trailer: Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh Try To Solace Themselves Getting Tried With Their First Weddings

Malli Pelli… This movie is all set to hit the theatres on 26th May and thus the makers are leaving no stone unturned with their digital promotions. As it is all known that there are rumours doing rounds about Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh’s real life affair, even the trailer also showcased a glimpse of the same. Being MS Raju’s directorial, there are many expectations on it…



Along with the makers, even director MS Raju and Naresh shared the trailer of Malli Pelli on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, “Everything is Fair in Love & War. Unvieling the Madness of Love with #MattheMaduve Trailer - https://youtu.be/mJnolAlQMSs starring @ItsActorNaresh & #PavitraLokesh Written & Directed by @MSRajuOfficial”.

Going with the trailer, it first showcases the reel lives of Naresh and Pavitra as they are essaying the roles of star actors in the movie who are upset with their failed marriages too. But they first become good friends and then connect with each other. But both of them face problems with their first partners and even media and society blame them for their middle-aged love tale. So, we need to wait and watch to know how they dealt with all these problems and tied the knot finally.

Senior actors Annapurnamma and Sarathbabu essayed prominent roles while young actress Ananya Nagella is also roped in to essay an important character. MN Bal Reddy cranked the camera work.

Malli Pelli movie is directed by MS Raju and is produced by Naresh under his homer banner Vijay Krishna Movies! It will hit the theatres on 26th May, 2023 as a summer treat…