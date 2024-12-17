Live
Just In
Manchu family dispute escalates: Mohan Babu’s wife Nirmala defends Vishnu
The ongoing feud within the Manchu family continues to make headlines, with the conflict between Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and Manchu Manoj taking new and dramatic turns. The dispute has now attracted the attention of the police, with Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu announcing that Mohan Babu will face detention if he fails to respond to the notice regarding the case.
In a surprising development, Manchu Nirmala, the wife of Mohan Babu, issued a statement to the police, offering her side of the story. She clarified the situation surrounding her birthday celebration on December 14th, where her elder son, Vishnu Manchu, had visited their Jalpalli house with a cake to celebrate. Nirmala denied the claims made by her younger son, Manoj, who had allegedly recorded footage of the visit and falsely accused Vishnu of causing trouble, even filing a police complaint.
Nirmala emphasized, "Vishnu came to our house, cut the cake with me, and took his belongings from his room. He did not cause any disturbance or fight with anyone. Manoj has equal rights in this house, just as Vishnu does. The complaint filed by Manoj is untrue."
Her statement quickly went viral, further intensifying the drama. Meanwhile, Manchu Lakshmi has stayed silent amid the escalating conflict. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how this family dispute will evolve in the coming days.